From kitchen fires to kitten rescues - a busy weekend of calls for Scarborough area firefighters

Fire crews have attended a varied range of incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday May 18, at 2.06 am, Sherburn crew attended and extinguished a fire within a small skip on the High Street at Brompton By Sawdon. The fire had also spread to a nearby tree.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze.

At 12.03pm, Scarborough and Filey crews attended a fire in a kitchen of a restaurant in Gristhorpe which caused heat and smoke damage to the kitchen area.

Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and breathing apparatus. The cause is believed to be an electrical fault.

At 12.54pm, on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough and Sherburn crews attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Crews made the scene safe as casualties were already in the care of Paramedics on arrival.

At 4.12pm, Scarborough crews were called to a property on Barrowcliff Road where a kitten had become stuck behind some kitchen units.

Crews released the kitten using small tools and reunited kitten with its owner.

Sunday, May 19, saw fire crews called twice in just 12 minutes.

At 8.34pm, a crew from Scarborough rescued a seagull trapped in netting on a four story building on Aberdeen Walk.

Crews used small tools to release the seagull which after being released, flew away and was uninjured.

At 8.46pm on Eastborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to flooding from the ceiling of a domestic flat.

Crews used a triple exterior ladder to find the source of the water inside the flat above.