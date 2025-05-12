From Lego to birds of prey: May half-term family fun at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Get up close with some beautiful birds of prey.

This May half term, families are invited to climb aboard for a week of excitement and creativity at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).

From May 24 to 31, the heritage railway is hosting a range of family-friendly activities, including Lego building, creative art sessions, hands-on play, and birds of prey.

Children and parents alike can enjoy a full line-up of events based at Pickering Station, designed to spark imagination and celebrate 200 years of railway history.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK

Brickin’ It Workshops (May 24 to 25)

Budding builders can take part in Rail200 or Mini Engineer workshops from Bricks McGee, with exciting construction challenges to test their skills.

Booking is essential and adult supervision is required - tickets are £5 per person (five-plus years old).

Art Day (May 26)

A self-led creative session from 10am-2pm.

Children can paint, sketch, and craft railway-themed masterpieces for entry into NYMR’s Railway 200 Writing & Art Competition.

No booking is required - visitors can drop into this session.

Train Time Stay & Play Session (May 27 to 28)

Little engineers with big ideas can dive into a hands-on world of trains and tracks from 11am to 4pm in this imaginative play experience.

Free drop in sessions are open to families.

Birds of Prey (May 31)

Get up close with the magnificent birds from Whitby Falconers static display from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Free to view, with a small handling charge.

NYMR is also running a Writing & Art Competition inviting young creatives to imagine their own train-inspired tales or artworks.

Visitors can enter the competition via the dedicated page on the NYMR website.

Judges include children’s authors GM Leonard and Peter Bently, with winners receiving a Family Day Rover Ticket.

The deadline for entries is November 2.

Families can also join the year-long Rail 200 Spring Trail, with 40 fun activities to tick off.

Laura Strangeway, CEO of NYMR, said: “We’re thrilled to offer such a vibrant mix of events this half-term.

"Whether it’s building with Lego, getting crafty, or meeting incredible birds of prey, there's something for every child to enjoy.

"This is about inspiring the next generation of railway lovers while celebrating two centuries of railway history in a fun and interactive way.”

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/halfterm.or full event details and booking information.