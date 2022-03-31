‘From Pharaoh to Freedom’ concerts by East Coast Churches and Community Music Festival group cancelled due to Covid outbreak

The first concert was due to take place at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road, Bridlington , on Thursday, April 7 at 7pm, followed by Flamborough village hall on Friday, April 8, and Christ Church, on Quay Road, on Saturday, April 9.

An ECCCMF spokesperson said: “It with deep regret that I must inform you that owing to Covid-19, which in the last week has infected well over half of our choir, band and cast, I must inform you that the following shows have been cancelled until further notice.”