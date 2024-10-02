From potion classes to mini broomstick making - North Yorkshire Moors Railway lines up half-term fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From owls to potions, a magical and enchanting October half-term is in store for the family at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).

From October 26 to November 3, the heritage railway invites families to create Halloween memories with a line-up of free activities, where children aged 0 to 15 travel free.

This year, visit the stations along the Pickering to Whitby line to take part in a spooky half-term line-up of activities.

- Spooky Station Stories (October 26 to November 3): Uncover the haunting histories of Pickering and Grosmont Stations as you dive into a spooky story competition. Visitors can pick up a competition sheet from any station shop.

Plenty of family fun in store over October half-term on the North York Moors Railway.

- Wand Making (October 28, Goathland Station): Craft a magical wand at Goathland Station and get ready to cast a spell, perfect for budding sorcerers. Drop-in sessions for this activity throughout the day.

- Storytelling with Hoglets Theatre (October 29, Pickering Station): Gather around as Hoglets Theatre brings the mysteries of the Moors to life with captivating storytelling sessions. Pre-book your place, each session is limited to 25 children.

- Owl Crafts (October 30, Goathland Station): No young wizard is set without an owl, and these sessions are for children to create their very own feathered friend at the owl crafting workshop.

- Potion Classes (October 31, Goathland Station): Magic lovers can test their skills at potion-making, combining magic and science.

Spectacular image of a steam train on the North York Moors Railway.

Do you know your ‘eye of newt’ from your frog's leg? There will be drop in sessions throughout the day.

- Mini-broomstick Craft (November 1, Goathland Station): Fly away on your very own handcrafted mini-broomstick.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk ror more information and to book tickets.