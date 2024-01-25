From the flamboyant to the famous - Our Lasses exhibition celebrates the women of Whitby
and live on Freeview channel 276
The industrious, stoic and straight-talking women of Whitby are recognised in Our Lasses, which looks at some of the women who have helped shape Whitby – from the famous to the flamboyant.
From St Hild to England footballer Beth Mead, Whitby has forged many great women.
A plea to readers of the Whitby Gazette and on social media for nominees for the exhibition returned many women of exceptional achievements.
After much deliberation the final selection was made, it was a tough choice.
Do you remember Doris Fortune? Or the heroic actions of Ada Sampson?
Find out about the struggle for Votes for Women in Whitby.
Featuring some familiar faces and some unjustly forgotten – Our Lasses celebrates these inspirational women.
New in the Costume Gallery Adventures in Time: the Development of Steampunk featuring Steampunk outfits and accessories alongside original Victorian clothing from the Museum Collection.
The costume department will be running Victorian Secrets, informal sessions looking at Victorian costume with a peek behind the scenes to coincide with Steampunk weekend which is coming to Whitby.
Sessions lasting around 45 minutes will run at 11.30am and 2pm on Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11.
As 2024 marks the 80-year anniversary of D Day, a new exhibition, A Whitby Stoker’s War, tells the story of sailor Malcom Howard.
Discover how a Whitby lad came to be recipient of France’s highest order of Merit – the Legion d’Honneur.
All exhibitions will run from February 6 to December 1 at Whitby Museum.