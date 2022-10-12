From The Jam reschedule Scarborough Spa gig for eighth time - here’s why
From The Jam have rescheduled their upcoming gig at Scarborough Spa.
The band were originally meant to play at Scarborough Spa in February and April 2020, and then the show was rescheduled for different dates in January, May and November 2021 and April and June 2022. The band were meant to perform on Saturday October 15, and have now rescheduled for Sunday October 30. A statement from the band said: “Due to Bruce Foxton undergoing unanticipated surgery, we will be rescheduling this weekend’s concerts in Norwich and Scarborough."
Previous postponements were due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and other health issues with band members.
The tour was originally to honour the 40th anniversary of the Setting Sons album, and the tour will now celebrate the 40th anniversary Beat Surrender album. All tickets for the previously announced dates are valid for the new date in October 2022, and refunds are available from point of purchase.