From The Jam reschedule Scarborough Spa gig for eighth time - here’s why

The band were originally meant to play at Scarborough Spa in February and April 2020, and then the show was rescheduled for different dates in January, May and November 2021 and April and June 2022. The band were meant to perform on Saturday October 15, and have now rescheduled for Sunday October 30. A statement from the band said: “Due to Bruce Foxton undergoing unanticipated surgery, we will be rescheduling this weekend’s concerts in Norwich and Scarborough."