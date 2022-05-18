From The Jam reschedule Scarborough Spa gig for the seventh time - here’s why

From The Jam reschedule Scarborough Spa gig for the seventh time for health reasons.

It comes after Russell Hastings, singer and guitarist of the band, had a small heart attack over the weekend.

The new rescheduled date is Saturday October 15.

A statement from the band said: “Russell Hastings, vocalist/guitarist with From The Jam, has had a small heart attack over the weekend and is now in hospital awaiting a stent procedure to get him back to full fitness for which he’s assured by the cardiac team will be the case."

“To say he’s stunned by the diagnosis is an understatement! Russ has been overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill for his speedy recovery.”

The Scarborough Spa date has had to be rescheduled as Russell has been told he needs to allow five weeks’ recovery time.

The show was originally scheduled for February and April 2020, and then it was rescheduled for different dates in January, May and November 2021 and April and June 2022.

The last reschedule was due to Bruce Foxton needing an important surgical procedure.

The original show was part of the Setting Sons Tour, to celebrate the anniversary of the 40th Setting Sons album, but the band are now touring the Sound Affects LP, meaning that the new show will only feature music from that Sound Affects LP along with hits from The Jam.