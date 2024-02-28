From Water World to Adventure Island, East Whitby Academy youngsters are loving outdoor learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adults were invited in with their children so they could experience the fantastic opportunities the newly renovated area provides.

Children from the Early Years (ages two to five) use the space as their outdoor classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Simon Smith said: “We wanted the outside area to offer experiences unique to being outside, for children to spend time connecting with nature and to develop their skills in a carefully planned out area.”

East Whitby Academy outdoor learning centre.

The outdoor area now provides different zones including Water World, Adventure Island, Construction City and a new mud kitchen and garden area where children will grow their own produce and flowers.

Mr Smith added: “If you’re in the process of choosing a school for your child, we’d love to encourage as many people as possible to come and look at the improvements we’ve made and the opportunities available.”