From Water World to Adventure Island, East Whitby Academy youngsters are loving outdoor learning
Adults were invited in with their children so they could experience the fantastic opportunities the newly renovated area provides.
Children from the Early Years (ages two to five) use the space as their outdoor classroom.
Headteacher Simon Smith said: “We wanted the outside area to offer experiences unique to being outside, for children to spend time connecting with nature and to develop their skills in a carefully planned out area.”
The outdoor area now provides different zones including Water World, Adventure Island, Construction City and a new mud kitchen and garden area where children will grow their own produce and flowers.
Mr Smith added: “If you’re in the process of choosing a school for your child, we’d love to encourage as many people as possible to come and look at the improvements we’ve made and the opportunities available.”
Email [email protected] or ring 01947 602202 for more.