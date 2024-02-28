News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

From Water World to Adventure Island, East Whitby Academy youngsters are loving outdoor learning

Children at East Whitby Academy Early Years thoroughly enjoyed sharing their new outdoor learning space with parents and carers.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adults were invited in with their children so they could experience the fantastic opportunities the newly renovated area provides.

Children from the Early Years (ages two to five) use the space as their outdoor classroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Simon Smith said: “We wanted the outside area to offer experiences unique to being outside, for children to spend time connecting with nature and to develop their skills in a carefully planned out area.”

Most Popular
East Whitby Academy outdoor learning centre.East Whitby Academy outdoor learning centre.
East Whitby Academy outdoor learning centre.

The outdoor area now provides different zones including Water World, Adventure Island, Construction City and a new mud kitchen and garden area where children will grow their own produce and flowers.

Mr Smith added: “If you’re in the process of choosing a school for your child, we’d love to encourage as many people as possible to come and look at the improvements we’ve made and the opportunities available.”

Email [email protected] or ring 01947 602202 for more.

Related topics:Email