From witch posts to World War Two: North Yorkshire Libraries uncover local and community history

Outreach librarian at North Yorkshire Council, Fiona Diaper (left), and marketing and events co-ordinator at Ryedale Folk Museum, Rosie Barrett, next to a witch post at the museum.

To mark Local and Community History Month in May, libraries across North Yorkshire are hosting talks, exhibitions and activities by businesses, groups and authors.

Author and historian Fraser Skirrow will be hosting a talk called War Stories – Harrogate Soldiers of the Great War, through the eyes of territorial soldiers and their families.

It will look at residents who were caught up in World War One, exploring who they were, their experiences and how this affected them and those they left behind.

An exhibition by North Yorkshire’s county record office at Harrogate Library.

The talks will be held at Ripon Library on Tuesday, May 21, from 11am to noon, and Harrogate Library on Wednesday, May 22, from 11am to noon.

Football fan and author, Tosh Warwick, will be giving a talk about his writing process and latest project on the history of Scarborough Football Club at Scarborough Library on Thursday, May 23, at 6pm.

It will also be live streamed on the North Yorkshire Libraries YouTube channel.

Marketing and events coordinator at Ryedale Folk Museum, Rosie Barrett, is hosting a talk on its new witchcraft exhibition called Believe it or Not, on Tuesday, May 21, from 2pm to 3pm at Pickering Library.

The museum has three unusual carved oak wooden columns, known as witch posts, that supposedly have the power to prevent evil.

Fewer than 20 are known to exist.

There will be an exhibition throughout the month in Catterick Community Library in conjunction with the Garrison and a Veterans' Group.

It will feature artefacts from the town’s Roman and Saxon heritage as well as objects from the First and Second World Wars.

At Newby and Scalby, an exhibition will showcase Newby Farm, Newby Hall and the nearby area over the years.

Woodhams Stone Collection will hold a drop-in session at Malton Library between 10am and noon on Saturday, May 18.

The collection is held in Malton and Norton Heritage Centre, containing thousands of artefacts from businesses and social events with the focus on the period 1900 to 1960.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “We are proud to promote a jam-packed schedule of events to mark Local and Community History Month, which we hope to be the biggest yet.

“The initiative is all about getting people interested in the history of their area by highlighting the rich heritage and hidden stories in every town and village in North Yorkshire.

“It is also an opportunity for our libraries to build close relationships with authors, community organisations, businesses and tourist attractions. Libraries have become a valued hub for all sorts of events to take place.”

The county’s archive service is touring libraries to showcase a selection of its archive material and speak to visitors about what it offers.

To find out more about what is happening during Local and Community History Month and to book your place, visit your local library branch or individual Facebook page.

Library members can take advantage of free resources including historic newspapers, maps, ephemera in local studies collections in branches as well as access to online resources.