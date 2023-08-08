Fucus Vesiculosus: Seaweed sculpture in Scarborough Harbour set to cost almost £80,000

A recently-approved seaweed sculpture in Scarborough Harbour is set to cost almost £80,000 according to the council.

The 3m-high sculpture by internationally renowned artist Paul Morrison, depicting Fucus Vesiculosus – Bladderwrack seaweed – is set to be erected on Scarborough’s East Pier and will cost around £79,000 in total.

The budget for the sculpture comes from Town Deal funding awarded to Scarborough in 2021 and includes maintenance and upkeep costs for 15 years after its installation.

The sculpture is part of the Wild Eye initiative initiated and managed by Scarborough-based environmental arts organisation Invisible Dust and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in collaboration with North Yorkshire Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for community development, Nic Harne, said: “Wild Eye was chosen as one of the Scarborough Town Deal projects as it will boost the nature tourism economy in the town, whilst also creating experiences that can be enjoyed throughout the year by residents.

“Part of this is a 5.5-kilometre nature trail linking three key areas in Scarborough – Scarborough Castle, Marine Drive and the Cinder Track – through a series of exciting, thought-provoking artworks that connect people to the natural world.”

Two years ago Scarborough received £20.2m of Town Deal funding as part of a wide-ranging scheme for regeneration initiatives creating “improvements, sustainability, jobs, and skills in towns across the UK”.

The artwork is intended, amongst other things, to draw attention to initiatives such as SeaGrown Seaweed Farm located close by, according to the council.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Harne said: “The seaweed sculpture in the harbour, designed by internationally-renowned artist Paul Morrison was selected following consultation with a local community advisory group.

“Wild Eye also held workshops with Scarborough-based artist Jacqui Barrowcliffe and local residents during the project’s development.”

The community development director added: “From a budget of £1.4 million, the business case for the Wild Eye project states that it will realise economic benefits of £3.67 million, a return on investment of £2.54 million.

“It will also add to the attractions for tourists as part of the visitor economy across the county, which is worth more than £1.5 billion annually and employs 41,200 people.”