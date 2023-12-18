Full house enjoys Whitby Music Centre Christmas concert
The youth and adult bands performed a selection of music, ranging from Big Band numbers, songs from the movies and Christmas favourites.
Whitby Area Concert Band, led by Gillian Edwards, opened the concert with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Halleluyah.
The String Ensemble, directed by Sue Rowland, played three lively traditional Christmas carols, followed by the Music Centre’s youngest violinists.
The Esk Valley Concert Band and the Jazz Collective, conducted by Bob Butterfield, impressed with their varied repertoire, including a jaunty version of Santa Baby, featuring singer Denise Lee.
Young musician Daniel Shone-Hatchwell arranged Blue Moon especially for the Jazz Collective.
Special guests were Sweet Harmony Saxophone Group, who entertained the audience with funky arrangements of seasonal songs.
The concert ended with a grand finale of combined bands leading the audience in singing carols.
Whitby Music Centre rehearsals at Whitby Sixth Form resume in the new year.
Email [email protected] for more.