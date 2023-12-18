A packed audience filled Eskdale School hall for the Whitby Music Centre Christmas concert.

Sweet Harmony.

The youth and adult bands performed a selection of music, ranging from Big Band numbers, songs from the movies and Christmas favourites.

Whitby Area Concert Band, led by Gillian Edwards, opened the concert with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Halleluyah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The String Ensemble, directed by Sue Rowland, played three lively traditional Christmas carols, followed by the Music Centre’s youngest violinists.

Whitby Area concert band.

The Esk Valley Concert Band and the Jazz Collective, conducted by Bob Butterfield, impressed with their varied repertoire, including a jaunty version of Santa Baby, featuring singer Denise Lee.

Young musician Daniel Shone-Hatchwell arranged Blue Moon especially for the Jazz Collective.

Special guests were Sweet Harmony Saxophone Group, who entertained the audience with funky arrangements of seasonal songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert ended with a grand finale of combined bands leading the audience in singing carols.