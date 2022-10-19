Funding available for organisations and community groups that are providing warms spaces for residents

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Photo courtesy of ERYC.

As part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Help for Households campaign, organisations and community groups will be able to apply for grants to open their venues as welcoming places while East Riding libraries will be opening their doors to people to offer a warm place.

As part of the Do it for East Yorkshire community grant, organisations and community groups can now apply for grants between £1,500 and £5,000 specifically to open their venues on a regular basis.

These venues can include village halls, community centres and food banks but they must provide activities and/or refreshments such as a lunch club or exercise group in order to be eligible to apply for the grant.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We know it’s going to be a particularly hard winter with the cost of energy going up meaning some of our residents will struggle to heat their homes.

“Welcoming places are open to all residents and will provide a warm welcome to all people from all backgrounds and circumstances.

“These welcoming places can be found in our libraries as well as venues within local communities and they are places where people can gather to relax, engage in activities, socialise as a community as well as access support during this cost of living crisis.”