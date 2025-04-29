To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, Allan and Helen Thornhill from Smallfield are on a fundraising journey across the UK and Ireland to visit all all 238 RNLI stations.

A fundraising couple on a mission to travel to all 238 RNLI stations in the UK visited the Yorkshire coast, spending the weekend going from Staithes to Bridlington while taking in the sights.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and to raise much-needed funds to save lives, Allan and Helen Thornhill from Smallfield in Horley, are visiting all 238 stations.

Mr and Mrs Thornhill said: “Our sole primary aim is to raise money for this amazing charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a personal point of view it allows us to see some amazing parts of the UK and Ireland that we perhaps wouldn't think about visiting otherwise.

Bridlington's all-weather lifeboat (ALB) 'Antony Patrick Jones'.

“At each Lifeboat Station we visit we aim to take a photograph of one or both of us with our two RNLI bears against the name of the station.

“We have set our initial JustGiving target at £2,380, that's £10 per station. We hope we can achieve this and even go on to double that. Every single donation no matter how large or small goes directly to the RNLI to support the heroes saving lives at sea.”

Currently, the couple have managed to raise £2,103 for the RNLI, and even though they have a long way to go to visit all 238 stations, they are already close to surpassing their original goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple travelled to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Flamborough and Bridlington all in one weekend over Easter.

Fundraisers Allan and Helen Thornhill with the hard-working RNLI crew at Scarborough.

The couple said via social media post: “We often get asked how we are travelling around the country; are we walking, are we swimming, where is the Porsche? Well, today we arrived at Whitby RNLI lifeboat by Bus – another first!

“Thank you to Neil, Nick and Nicky for a fabulous visit to both the Whitby Lifeboat Museum and the station - the best visits team in the country!

“What can be said about Staithes? What a stunning location; another fantastic visit today and a huge thanks to Sean, Luke and Jordan for your time this morning at Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting at Scarborough Lifeboat Station, where we were greeted by Jacob and several of the incredible crew - thank you so much for taking time out of your Easter Sunday (and wedding anniversary) to come to meet us, it really was appreciated.

The couple had the chance to take in the glorious sights found on the Yorkshire coast along the way.

“On to the beautiful Filey Lifeboat, where we met the lovely Caroline and Tina from the Ladies Guild, it was so nice to meet you.

“It was cake day at Flamborough Lifeboat Station, so we took along a cake - I know, we cheated and bought it from Tesco, but I hope it boosted your donations a little bit. Unfortunately, Helen took a tumble on the slipway (not the first time) but she is fine with a sore ankle, bruised elbow and dented pride.

“At RNLI Bridlington we were met by Jules, Bren and Jake. Thank you for the tour of your impressive station and for allowing a photo on the Shannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really packed in the visits today, and we appreciate everyone who has taken time out to meet us. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough!”

Visit https://www.238-rnli-challenge.com/ to find more on the couple’s challenge.

Visit the couple’s Just Giving page to donate.