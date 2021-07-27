Karen Penny walking her mammoth fundraising challenge.

Karen Penny started her walking challenge back in January 2019 and has now covered 9,500 miles including the entirety of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and more than 100 islands.

The 55-year-old is completing the challenge following the loss of two close family members to Alzheimer's.

She has already raised more than £89,700 for Alzheimer's research to help find a cure for the disease.

When Karen completes her three-year walk later this year she will become the first person to walk the Coast of Britain, Ireland and Islands.

A keen parkrun runner and having previously raised more than £6,000 for Alzheimer's research by completing a marathon and walking the length of Britain, Karen is familiar with a fundraising challenge.

Having left behind friends, family and cat Bilbo during the years-long trek she hopes to raise £100,000.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in the UK.

Dementia is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning. It can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

To donate to Karen's fundraising walk, visit JustGiving.

The key dates of Karen Penny's North Yorkshire walking schedule are:

• Tuesday, July 27 - Speeton to Scarborough

• Wednesday, July 28 - Scarborough to Ravenscar

• Thursday July 29 - Ravenscar to Whitby

• Friday, July 30 - Day Off

• Saturday, July 31 - Whitby to Staithes

• Sunday, August 1 - Staithes to Coatham

• Monday, August 2 - Coatham to Middlesborough

• Tuesday, August 3 - Middlesborough to Hartlepool