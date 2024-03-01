Fundraiser set up to help 'uninhabitable' Girlguiding cottage at Egton House

Girlguiding Cleveland's Egton House property.

Egton House is a former vicarage bought by Girlguiding Cleveland in 1969 and the cottage is part of the house.

But the cottage is experiencing a severe damp problem to the point where it has now become uninhabitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girlguiding Cleveland has been advised to have all the plaster removed from the downstairs room and kitchen so it can be treated.

Girl Guides peeling potatoes.

The contents of each room then need to be replaced as these have been affected by the damp.

This will include a whole new kitchen along with everything that goes in it.

A JustGiving has been set up to try to raise the much-needed cash to get this work done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egton House has been used by thousands of Brownies and Guides for the last 53 years by three generations of families.

Rachel Lee of Girlguiding Cleveland said: “Our property is unique compared to other Girlguiding owned properties because we have two buildings which can be hired out separately.

"Our house can accommodate up to 25 people whereas our cottage can accommodate a smaller group of up to 12 people.

"The cottage offers a smaller space for smaller groups to go away without the cost of the holiday being too out of reach for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of the young members we take away to our property come from a disadvantaged background more so now with the Cost of Living crisis.

“For many of the young members who use our property it is their first experience of being in the countryside and many quote that they feel they are ‘miles away from home’.

"Many of the young members who walk through the doors of Egton experience their first time away from their families in a safe girl only space.

"Many young members who have been to Egton always remember the happy times they have had there and are usually brought by a parent who fondly says they have had a Brownie/Guide holiday here at Egton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many have fond memories of Egton and we would like to continue making those memories with our current and future members of Girlguiding Cleveland.”