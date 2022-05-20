Future Energy Scheme grants available to East Riding residents for air source heat pumps

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has recently been awarded funding from The Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy to install fully funded air source heating systems and other energy saving measures in private sector properties.

The grants project is aimed at households who are living in their own homes and have either storage heating, portable heaters, coal, LPG or oil heating at this moment in time.

The household must also have an energy performance rating of E, F, or G and fulfil an eligibility assessment of the property and income threshold.

The principle aim of the scheme is to improve the energy performance of homes through the installation of a new air source heat pump as well as insulation and ventilation upgrades, which will help to keep warmer throughout all of the home.

A spokesman said: “An air source heat pump extracts energy from the outside air, even at the coldest time of the year, to provide heat to the home through radiators. The system also includes a new hot water cylinder to provide hot water.

“The heat pump is classed as a renewable system.

“Fully funded systems are available subject to the eligibility of the applicant and on a first come, first served basis. All the work would be completed by approved installers who will keep disruption to a minimum.