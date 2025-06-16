Fyling Fest: school hosts popular summer concert - this year with a new name

Fyling Fest is on this summer.

Fyling Hall School’s much-loved Rose Garden Festival returns this year with a fresh new name – Fyling Fest.

While the name may have changed, the heart of the event remains the same – bringing people together through music, fun, and community spirit, all while supporting an important cause.

This year, Fyling Fest is proud to raise funds for Nerve Tumours UK, a national charity providing vital support to those living with Neurofibromatosis (NF), a complex genetic condition affecting around one in 3,000 people.

The cause is especially close to the school’s hearts.

Fyling Hall student Bea, with her big sister Bonnie.

The event is held in honour of Bea, a courageous and ever-smiling year eight student at Fyling Hall, who lives with NF and faces every challenge with remarkable strength and positivity.

Bea’s mum, Vic, said: “Fyling Fest supporting Nerve Tumours UK means the world to us.

"The charity has been a guiding light through a complex and often overwhelming journey with NF.

Visit nervetumours.org.uk to learn more.

The event takes place on Sunday June 29, a relaxed, family-friendly afternoon packed with:

- live music from The Soul Bros Blues Brothers, Rosie Donoghue, Over The Limit, and Fyling Hall’s very own Year 10 Band

- a barbecue, face painting, tombola and a prize draw with generous donations from local businesses

And in case it rains, an indoor venue is ready, so the show will go on, rain or shine!

Follow Fyling Hall School on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Gates open at 1.30pm

Tickets £10 adults in advance (£12 on the gate), £5 for ages five to 18, under 4s go free

Buy online at https://bit.ly/FylingFest or from the school office (cash only).