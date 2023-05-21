Fyling Hall School announces acts for Rose Garden Music Festival - and the youth charity it's supporting

So far, two bands have been announced for the concert, on Saturday July 1.

Project 13 is a seven-piece ska/punk/rock group, including talented school year 10 student Theo Flintoft on the drums, performing versions of all your favourite songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby Contingent is a jazz quartet, all local musicians, with a wealth of experience playing music of many genres but with a particular liking for

Summer concert at Fyling Hall School.

jazz.

Alistair Lawrence who plays keyboard, spent many years living in Norway so the occasional Norwegian folk song will be heard as a starting point in the set!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third band is due to be announced on June 8.

2023 is Fyling Hall’s Centenary Year so those on the line-up will have a connection to the school.

The 2023 Rose Garden Music Festival charity, Young Minds, has a mission to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need.

They support children, young people, their families and carers and professionals and aim to stop young people’s mental health reaching crisis point by giving them access to services and people that can really help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fyling Hall head students have been fundraising and raising awareness for this cause over the academic year and this festival aims to raise a significant amount towards the donation.

Gates open at 1.30pm with music from 2pm to 5pm.

Early bird tickets £10 for adults (it’s £12 on the door) and £5 for children over five, available from the Fyling Hall office, cash only.