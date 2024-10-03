Fyling Hall School near Whitby awarded prestigious Eco-Schools’ Green Flag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fyling Hall School’s pupils have been honoured with the internationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag for their remarkable efforts in promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, is now active in more than 70 countries, with more than 1.4m students in England taking part during the 2023-24 academic year.

At Fyling Hall, the journey began with a dedicated pupil-led Eco-Committee, formed with guidance from Mrs Aldous.

This group of passionate students reviewed the school’s environmental practices and developed an ambitious year-long plan.

Fyling Hall School pupils with the Eco-Schools' Green Flag.

From day one, their mission was clear: create lasting change and inspire their peers to take action for the planet.

Their plan focused on three key areas: biodiversity, waste management, and global citizenship.

To bring their vision to life, the students organised activities such as making eco-friendly crafts like candles, seed bombs, bird feeders, and upcycled keyrings, to be sold at their Christmas fair with all proceeds going to the World Land Trust.

Additionally, the students revamped school garden to boost biodiversity and introduced a TerraCycle scheme for recycling hard-to-recycle stationery.

Fyling Hall School students revamp the school garden to boost biodiversity.

Reflecting on the students’ achievements, Mrs Aldous said: “Watching these young eco-warriors tackle such meaningful projects has been nothing short of inspiring.

"Their commitment to sustainability is a beacon of hope for the future.”

One student added: “Seeing how our efforts have made a tangible difference to our school and community has made me feel hopeful for the future.

"We’re showing that small actions can create big change!”

Another student shared: “It’s empowering to know that our school is part of a global movement to protect our planet.

"It feels amazing to contribute.”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, added: ‘The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standard of sustainable practice.

"Students and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet.

"Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place.’

Visit https://fylinghall.org/eco-club-biodiversity-recycling-raise-money/ to learn more about Fyling Hall’s journey to becoming an Eco School.

Visit www.eco-schools.org.uk for more information on the Eco-Schools programme.