Fyling Hall School near Whitby to host jazz summer school - and one lucky musician could go for free
The summer school is designed for musicians of any instrument or a vocalist who has reached grade five standard in their discipline.
Initially run as part of Ryedale Jazz Festival, Riffs Hooks and Lines is to bring the summer school to Whitby this year for the first time.
Sessions will be led by Paul Mitchell-Davidson, a tutor at the prestigious Liverpool Institute of the Performing Arts, supported by Paul McCartney, and Whitby performer Zak Parlby, a recent graduate from Leeds Conservatoire.
Both will offer experienced tuition and support for players of any age in a fun and supportive environment.
With a focus on improvisation and ensemble skills, the summer school has small group numbers and can provide individual tuition as well as the opportunity to play with other talented musicians.
There are a few limited spaces remaining on the course for any player, but for one lucky young person a bursary is available to cover the cost of the whole course.
If you are 21 and under and a grade 5 musician standard, contact [email protected] to apply for the bursary.
