Fyling Hall School students join Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden on Wassail stage

Fyling Hall School choir spread Christmas cheer, performing in the Whitby Pavilion foyer and then joining Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden on stage during Wassail.

The school choir was delighted to be invited to perform with Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden’s Wassail recently.

As audience members arrived for the show, Fyling Hall Choir sung a number of traditional Christmas carols to get them in the festive mood.

They later performed a number, Remember, O Thou Man, on the stage of Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

Fyling Hall choir perform at Whitby Pavilion.

Eliza Carthy attended Fyling Hall School herself and returned to teach at the school for a few months earlier in the year.

This is the first time she has toured as a duo with Boden.

Fyling Hall School student Megan said: “It was a fantastic experience, to get the opportunity to perform on such a big stage to a full audience with Eliza.”

Wassail comes from the Anglo Saxon waes hael, and a ‘wassail’ is a toast wishing good health with a ‘be well’.

Wassailing is a tradition going back before carolling when singers went from house-to-house singing in exchange for money, food or ale.

The performance presented traditional music spreading Christmas cheer.

Fyling Hall School’s Head of Music, Mrs Swain, said: “I have been so impressed with the choir this year and how well they have done.

"Performing as part of this sell-out tour was an incredible opportunity for the choir and they rose to the challenge.