Fylingdales Folk Choir to join Manchester band on stage as part of collaboration

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:23 GMT
A community choir from Fylingthorpe has forged an exciting link with Manchester band Harp and a Monkey – and will be performing with them at Pickering Theatre on September 20.

After a successful joint project for last year’s Musicport Festival in Whitby, it was decided that other opportunities should be found to work together, so the choir was invited to join the band on stage at the Kirk Theatre.

The song and story-telling trio Harp and a Monkey specialise in poignant, uplifting and melodic songs about everyday life, love and remembrance, while Fylingdales Folk Choir provide an extra layer of four-part harmony.

Lead singer with the band, Martin Purdy, said: “Our collaboration with Fylingdales Folk Choir clicked on every level – personally, professionally and creatively.”

Fylingdales Folk Choir.

Rehearsals for the event have gone well.

Choir leader, Gillian Edwards, said: “We’re all thrilled to be singing with these brilliant musicians!”

The concert, on Friday September 20, starts at 7.30pm.

Doors open 6.30pm.

Visit kirktheatre.co.uk for tickets, £14.

