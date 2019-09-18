GALLERY: Inside Cloughton's Station House after owners retire from tea room

Barbara and Steve Hargreaves, who own and run Station House Tea Room with their son Jon, have decided to hang up their aprons after 23 years and have thanked all their customers, friends and neighbours for their loyalty. The couple said: “We thank you for your custom over the past 23 years and will miss you all very much. People who came to the tea room which opened in 1996 are still visiting today – it’s just amazing.” READ MORE: Station House Tea Room to close its doors after 23 years of service in Cloughton

1. Station House The business, including self catering accommodation, bed and breakfast and'tea room, is run by Barbara, Steve and their son Jon. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Station House Owner Steve Hargreaves reflects on life at the tea rooms. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Station House The Tea Room will be closing today. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Station House The Old Goods Shed was renovated in 2008 and now has three centrally heated bedrooms, one twin en-suite, one double and one bunk room with high level loft beds. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more