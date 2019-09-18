GALLERY: Inside Cloughton's Station House after owners retire from tea room

Barbara and Steve Hargreaves, who own and run Station House Tea Room with their son Jon, have decided to hang up their aprons after 23 years and have thanked all their customers, friends and neighbours for their loyalty. The couple said: “We thank you for your custom over the past 23 years and will miss you all very much. People who came to the tea room which opened in 1996 are still visiting today – it’s just amazing.” READ MORE: Station House Tea Room to close its doors after 23 years of service in Cloughton
