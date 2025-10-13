Gallon Walkers take total since 2009 past £120,000 for air ambulance

A total of £6,025 has been presented to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) from Graham’s Gallon Walk and other events.

On behalf of GNAAS, Ben Sisson thanked everyone for their continuous support and how Roxby’s community’s focus on charity had created an amazing legacy in memory of Graham Simpson, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2009.

Mr Sisson also confirmed that a massive £122,085.90 had been raised by Charlie and Agnes Simpson since 2009, this was the equivalent of 30 missions.

Currently the GNAAS has two bases – one in Teesside and one in Cumbria – which cost a total of £1.3m per year to run, dealing with approximately six missions per day and rely totally on donations.

They now operate a 24 hour service with cars that work overnight.

Each vehicle has a doctor and a paramedic on board and the same amount of life-saving equipment as the helicopters that do not fly in the dark.