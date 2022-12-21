Village residents have been using the incinerator, owned by Lisa Crozier and her husband, to remove litter caused by fly-tipping.

Mrs Crozier said: “I have cleared the litter for about six years purely because I like to see it looking tidy.

“I'm so disappointed that someone would be so mean as to steal a garden incinerator being used to keep the place tidy.

The stolen incinerator was being used by numerous people in Bempton and Mrs Crozier had to empty it often.

"I urge the person who took it to put it back please. "

With the festive season generating tonnes of rubbish, it is the worst time of year for the incinerator to be stolen.

Mrs Crozier is appealing to anyone locally who can help them continue litter picking by letting her borrow a heavy metal dustbin or replacement incinerator.