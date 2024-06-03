North Yorkshire fire crews were called to action along the coast this weekend

Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to a garden shed fire on Sunday (June 2).

The incident occurred at 1.13pm on Scarborough Road, Filey.

On arrival crew members confirmed that the fire had started in the shed and spread to fencing, plant pots, wheelie bins and also to a small part of windows of the property.

Crews administered oxygen therapy to the occupier who was suffering from smoke inhalation and extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire is believed to have been started by a blow torch used previously and accidentally placed back in the shed when it was too hot.

On Friday, May 31, at 11.02am, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a bin at the rear of a property in Cayton.

This was extinguished using one hose reel jet.

The cause was deliberate.

Slightly later in the day, at 12.45pm, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A170 at Allerston.

Crews extricated a casualty from one of the vehicles and they were transported to hospital via road ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used cutting equipment, sharps protection, stabilisation equipment and a first aid kit.

Crews from Lythe, Whitby and neighbouring brigade Loftus were also called into action over the weekend as they responded to a fire at a residential premises at Seaton Crescent in Staithes.

The incident occurred at 12.39am on Sunday morning and crews extinguished the fire, located in the kitchen of the house, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

The occupants were all accounted for and uninjured.

At 1.45am on Sunday, on Muston Road, Filey, crews attended a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision, where the vehicle had driven into brick built barn.