Garden shed fire believed to have been caused by blow torch in Filey
The incident occurred at 1.13pm on Scarborough Road, Filey.
On arrival crew members confirmed that the fire had started in the shed and spread to fencing, plant pots, wheelie bins and also to a small part of windows of the property.
Crews administered oxygen therapy to the occupier who was suffering from smoke inhalation and extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
The fire is believed to have been started by a blow torch used previously and accidentally placed back in the shed when it was too hot.
On Friday, May 31, at 11.02am, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire to a bin at the rear of a property in Cayton.
This was extinguished using one hose reel jet.
The cause was deliberate.
Slightly later in the day, at 12.45pm, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A170 at Allerston.
Crews extricated a casualty from one of the vehicles and they were transported to hospital via road ambulance.
Crews used cutting equipment, sharps protection, stabilisation equipment and a first aid kit.
Crews from Lythe, Whitby and neighbouring brigade Loftus were also called into action over the weekend as they responded to a fire at a residential premises at Seaton Crescent in Staithes.
The incident occurred at 12.39am on Sunday morning and crews extinguished the fire, located in the kitchen of the house, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.
The occupants were all accounted for and uninjured.
At 1.45am on Sunday, on Muston Road, Filey, crews attended a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision, where the vehicle had driven into brick built barn.
A person was out of the vehicle on fire service arrival and crews made the scene safe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.