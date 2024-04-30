Gardeners at Ruswarp, near Whitby, call for new volunteers to help keep village pretty

Volunteer gardeners at work on the Green, Ruswarp.

The extensive garden area, including the station, is kept looking beautiful by volunteers.

Ruswarp Gardening Group leader Mary Degazon said: “I have been helping keep Ruswarp beautiful for 15 years, together with other volunteers.

"We are a friendly group and meet on the Green every Monday at 1pm.

The Ruswarp Gardening Group with leader Mary Degazon, second from left.

"It’s very enjoyable and keeps us fit.

"After our gardening stint, we often repair to our fine hostelry, the Bridge Inn, for a coffee or something a little stronger!”

The group is always looking out for new members, so if you are interested, ring Mary on 01947 820860.

