Gary Barlow announces headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Gary Barlow has announced a brand new tour - The Song Book Tour - for 2025

Gary Barlow has today announced details of a brand new solo tour for 2025 which includes an unmissable headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Songbook Tour 2025 is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career, and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

Gary will headline Scarborough OAT, on Friday June 13. Tickets go on sale on Friday November 29 at 9.30am from ticketmaster.co.uk

It is the second time Gary has headlined the UK’s largest open air gig arena after his sold-out show in 2018.

The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.

As part of the group Take That he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.

One of the band’s biggest hits, Back For Good, will turn 30 in March 2025.

The track is still ranked as one of the UK’s favourite-ever pop songs having reached Number One on its release in March 1995 and remaining top of the charts for four consecutive weeks, going on to become the band’s biggest-selling song of the 1990s.

This year, Gary hit the road with his fellow Take That bandmates for a huge world tour, playing sell-out shows and delighting their huge fanbase around the world with This Life On Tour, which saw them sell more than one million tickets.

Their album of the same name, This Life, released in 2023, scored the band their 12th Number One album in the UK, spawning massive hits including Windows and This Life.

The band also curated their very own four-day festival in Malta in October - The Greatest Weekend, where they performed their iconic album Everything Changes live, in its entirety for the first time since its release in 1993.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams, and most recently, he wrote the song Running Wild for JIN from Korean super group, BTS.

Earlier this month Gary toasted the third anniversary of his award-winning wine range, Gary Barlow Wines with the release of a five-part ITV series, Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa, which saw the much-loved musician explore the other passions in his life of wine and travel. With over 10 million glasses of his wine sold, the brand continues to grow its following among wine lovers across the UK.

Gary Barlow joins Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script as the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for 2024’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows from the likes of Jess Glynne, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Fatboy Slim, Paul Weller, Deacon Blue, Korn, Becky Hill, Tom Jones, Madness, James and comedian Bill Bailey.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk.