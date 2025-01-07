Gary Numan tribute band Tubeway Days coming back to Whitby
This time they will be performing at the Friendship Rowing Club on Church Street on the Friday of the spring Whitby Goth Weekend.
They will be playing classic tracks and hits from the iconic trilogy of albums Replicas, The Pleasure Principle and Telekon, plus a selection of tracks from the debut Tubeway Army album - and they will be performed as Gary Numan did himself on his sell out UK tours of 1979 and 1980.
The band are all fans of Numan and are keen to make the shows as authentic and accurate as possible, with lights and costume changes enhancing their performance.
The band was the creation of drummer Ian Bourne, back in 2008.
Paul Hurst joined in 2016 and Chris Fielding took over as singer in 2020, just as the world locked down with Covid 19.
Two of the band members – keyboard player Paul and bassist Johnny, live near to Whitby, in Guisborough and Redcar respectively – with lead singer Chris hailing from Staffordshire.
The band play all over England and Scotland to sell out audiences and rave reviews and they have been rated one of the best Gary Numan tribute acts in the UK. Chris appeared on the hit TV show Stars in their Eyes as Gary Numan and later in the Pulp video Bad Cover Version. Paul has played keyboards for many years and has also performed in several bands, once playing the legendary Marquee Club in the 1980s.
The gig is due to start at 8pm.
