Students at Scalby School collect their results in 2016.

Soon though, it will be time to celebrate all the hard work as students pick up their A level and GCSE results on August 10 and August 12.

Here at The Scarborough News, we are giving proud parents, grandparents and other friends or family the chance to send pupils of all ages a public message of congratulations this summer.

Although many have not sat exams due to the pandemic, this is still a nervous time as they wait to learn their grades and we want to provide the opportunity to tell the world how proud you are.

It doe not matter whether they are receiving GCSE or A level results, has completed a degree, has finished an apprenticeship or has achieved their vocational qualification at college.

We want to celebrate success of any kind. There will be some with lots of top grades, but we also think it is right to recognise the efforts of everyone who has worked hard and achieved the very best grade they could. Everyone deserves credit.

We know this last academic year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, but despite all this uncertainty and changes, the town's teachers have done incredible things.

They have still managed to educate and inspire their students.

All you need to do is fill in this form we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, the town or village where they live and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

The closing date for messages will be 11pm on Thursday, August 19. Once we have the messages, we will then publish them.