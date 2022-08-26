GCSEs: Scarborough UTC Head says students' hard work has been rewarded
Scarborough UTC students are celebrating exam results and getting set to begin their post-16 education at the UTC Sixth Form and other post 16 providers in the region.
Lee Kilgour, Principal at Scarborough UTC, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and it is great to see their hard work and dedication being rewarded through their GCSE and Technical subject grades.
"Working closely with our industry partners throughout the college year alongside excellent teaching and learning has ensured our students achievement in
Engineering is outstanding.
“Despite the difficulties these students have endured as a result of COVID 19, Scarborough UTC’s unique approach has positively impacted our GCSE results ensuring the vast majority have been able to achieve good results.”
Three GCSE students have achieved particularly well:
Adam (16 years old and from Scarborough) = achieved top grade 9s and Distinction * across all his subjects.
Xavier (16 and from Scarborough) has also achieved top grade 8 and 9s and Distinction* across all his subjects.
Ionee (16 and from Scarborough) achieved top Distinction grades in all three of her subjects for OCR Cambridge Technical in Engineering Design, Engineering Manufacture and Systems Control in Engineering.
Scarborough University Technical College provides an opportunity for students aged from 13 to 19 to gain practical experience in engineering, computer science or health while studying for Technical Qualifications, GCSEs and A levels.
Working in partnership with employers allows Scarborough UTC to deliver an exciting curriculum with students benefitting from a wealth of commercial knowledge and the chance to experience work and life within a business context.