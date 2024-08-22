GCSEs: Whitby's Eskdale School Head praises students' remarkable results
The secondary school will close this summer as part of the controversial merger with Caedmon College, to create the new Whitby School.
Students turned up at Eskdale for the final time this morning (Aug 22) to see how they had fared in their exams.
Head Phil Nicholson said: “At Eskdale School we are all delighted to celebrate our pupils’ academic achievements today on the national results day.
"Overall, the 2024 results have been an improvement on last year’s, especially in English, science and humanities which is remarkable given the upheaval in the background.
"There are plenty of individual success stories in a whole range of courses from core GCSE to the vocational, as we celebrate both the high attaining pupils
and those who have battled for passes.
"We are equally proud of the efforts of our pupils whatever their outcomes.
"The young people at Eskdale School have had to contend with a great deal of challenging circumstances during their secondary education from Covid to
school closure and to see so many of them equipped to move onto the next stage of their lives has been fantastic.
"That is real testament to the hard work of the pupils, allied with the superb care and support they have received from the dedicated staff here.
"We wish them all the best for the next stage of their lives, whether that been in education, employment or training.”
