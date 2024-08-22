GCSEs: Whitby's Eskdale School Head praises students' remarkable results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eskdale School’s outgoing head praised his students for their GCSE results which he said was “remarkable given the upheaval in the background.”

The secondary school will close this summer as part of the controversial merger with Caedmon College, to create the new Whitby School.

Students turned up at Eskdale for the final time this morning (Aug 22) to see how they had fared in their exams.

Head Phil Nicholson said: “At Eskdale School we are all delighted to celebrate our pupils’ academic achievements today on the national results day.

Eskdale School GCSE students get their results, from left: Dylan Locker, Jack McLoughlin, Marcus Stamp, Jack Clarkson and Jackson Price.

"Overall, the 2024 results have been an improvement on last year’s, especially in English, science and humanities which is remarkable given the upheaval in the background.

"There are plenty of individual success stories in a whole range of courses from core GCSE to the vocational, as we celebrate both the high attaining pupils

and those who have battled for passes.

"We are equally proud of the efforts of our pupils whatever their outcomes.

Eskdale School students get their GCSE results, Guy Carr and Milly Marr.

"The young people at Eskdale School have had to contend with a great deal of challenging circumstances during their secondary education from Covid to

school closure and to see so many of them equipped to move onto the next stage of their lives has been fantastic.

"That is real testament to the hard work of the pupils, allied with the superb care and support they have received from the dedicated staff here.

"We wish them all the best for the next stage of their lives, whether that been in education, employment or training.”