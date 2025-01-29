Generous donations to the RNLI honour lifesaving legacy in Staithes
The first donation of was raised by the Horse and Jockey pub in Selston, Nottinghamshire, in memory of the late David Holland.
David had a deep connection to Staithes, where he enjoyed trips on boats owned by the present Lifeboat Operations Manager and one of the station's Launch Authorities.
The donation reflects the fond memories David and his family had of time spent in Staithes and the local seafaring community.
The second donation was made by the family of Alan Barwick, of Hinderwell, with funds collected at his funeral.
Alan was a former Coastguard at Staithes and a devoted maritime enthusiast who spent time sailing aboard the historic ship, Grand Turk.
Staithes and Runswick RNLI say the donation is a fitting tribute to his lifelong passion for the sea.
Both donations will support the vital work of the Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat, ensuring the stations volunteer crew are trained and equipped to continue lifesaving operations.
The combined generosity of these contributions is a testament to the strong bond between Staithes and its maritime and lifesaving heritage.
Both David and Alan’s legacies will live on through the ongoing work of the volunteer RNLI crew, whose mission continues to save lives at sea.
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat has been in operation since 1978 with Atlantic B-Class inshore lifeboats (ILB’s). The present ILB at the station B-897 Sheila and Dennis Tongue III has been on station since 2016.
