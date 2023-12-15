Generous golfers raise funds for new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital

Murphy Utilities hosted a successful charity golf day in October, raising an impressive £1,956 in support of the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal for Scarborough Hospital.

The event, held at Scarborough’s South Cliff Golf Club, brought together several local businesses to show their support for the appeal.

The Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal, run by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, aims to generate £400,000 to contribute to a brand new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.

Set to open its doors in Spring 2024, the new centre will enable collaboration and create more space, meaning York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will be able to provide more patients in Scarborough with the best care as quickly as possible.

Through the appeal, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity will be funding several areas to improve patient care and experience in the new centre. These include creating relatives’ rooms within critical care to enable family to stay close by, fitting out specialist rooms including a mental health crisis room, and funding gardens to support patient and staff wellbeing.

Reflecting on the day, Natalie Ramm, Office Manager at Murphy Utilities, said: “We are thrilled to support such a fantastic collaboration that will change the lives of so many patients living in and around Scarborough. Thank you to all who came and played.”

Emma Sargent, Community Fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Natalie and the team at Murphy Utilities for organising the golf day and choosing to fundraise for the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal.

"It is always fantastic to see local supporters come together to raise funds whilst enjoying a great event. This appeal would not be possible without the generosity of supporters like Murphy Utilities.”

Any businesses, groups or individuals wishing to support the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal can find out more at www.scarboroughuecappeal.co.uk.