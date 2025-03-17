Get Jiggy Wit It - global star Will Smith to headline at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, actor and entertainer Will Smith is bringing his Based on a True Story summer tour to the Yorkshire coast, when he headlines TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday August 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 21 from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and fans can sign up for early access to tickets.

The Based on a True Story tour announcement comes on the heels of Will’s first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which is set for release on March 28.

Will visits major cities throughout Morocco, Europe, and the United Kingdom on his summer tour.

Will Smith is heading to Scarborough!

His headlining shows kick off in Hamburg, Germany, before hitting Frankfurt, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Paris and Scarborough OAT.

These live shows will see him performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including Jiggy Wit It, Miami, Summertime and more.

Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, promoters of the summer series at Scarborough OAT, said: “Will Smith is a global icon and incredible live performer.

"We are absolutely delighted Will is bringing his summer tour to the iconic Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“This is a real coup for the Yorkshire coast and we would recommend fans to not delay in securing their tickets for what will undoubtedly be an incredible night.”

Smith recently hit number one on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart with You Can Make It, featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir.

This marks his first Number One single since Get Jiggy With It, topping both the rap and gospel charts.

Smith debuted You Can Make It at the 2024 BET Awards.

The powerful performance found him standing in a large fire pit surrounded by real flames.

Will Smith also recently made an appearance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards to present the tribute to his long-time mentor Quincy Jones.

Will’s new 14-track album will feature a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Talor and Jac Ross.

Previously released singles First Love, Beautiful Scars, TANTRUM, Work of Art, and You Can Make It, will be included.

Will Smith joins Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, The Corrs, Gary Barlow, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script among the headliners at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.comor for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.