Ryedale District Council is offering grants to eligible residents to improve their home with A-rated heating and insulation installs this winter.

Concerns have been voiced that residents in Ryedale could struggle to pay energy bills as cold weather fast approaches and energy bills rise in price.

However Ryedale Council is offering the Ryedale Energy Saver grant to eligible residents.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director for Place and Resources at Ryedale District Council, said: “The Ryedale Energy Saver is an opportunity for residents to improve their home to reduce their energy bills and save money.

“We are encouraging residents to take up the offer to stay warm this winter in a healthy efficient home.

“By taking part in the scheme, residents will also contribute to our efforts to reduce carbon emissions throughout the district.”

The scheme aims to help residents reduce their energy bills by offering grants for efficient boiler upgrades, cavity wall insulation and loft insulation to qualifying homeowners and private renting tenants.

In many cases, the grants may cover the full cost of the improvements, helping residents save money in the long term without incurring upfront costs.

Residents who receive certain benefits are likely to qualify for the scheme.

Households with an annual income of under £30,000 may also be able to receive support if anyone living in the property is elderly, a pregnant woman, a young child or has health conditions that are made worse by the cold.

In September, Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill spoke out about the energy crisis. He said: “As we come into the winter period, the cost of heating the home is always a big challenge and people on fixed incomes will be facing some difficult times”.

The scheme is being managed by award winning Community Interest Company YES Energy Solutions on behalf of Ryedale District Council.

Funding is sourced from the Government’s Energy Company Obligation scheme, with additional financial support offered by the council for certain residents.

Installs are completed by YES Energy Solutions’ network of industry accredited contractors.