Get set for diesel power at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s annual diesel gala

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced the return of its highly anticipated Annual Diesel Gala, set to take place from Thursday June 12 to Sunday June 15.

The four-day event promises a thrilling celebration of Britain’s diesel heritage, with a line-up that will appeal to rail enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The NYMR will welcome the first two iconic guest locomotives for this year’s event:

● Class 55 Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon, appearing courtesy of The Deltic Preservation Society Ltd, is one of the most celebrated diesel locomotives in British railway history.

Class 55 Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon by Andy Peper.

Built in 1961 and known for its speed, power, and distinctive twin-Napier engines, Alycidon became a mainstay on the East Coast Main Line, hauling express services between London and Edinburgh.

Now preserved, Alycidon will return to the NYMR, giving visitors a rare chance to experience the legendary Deltic roar along the heritage line.

● Class 50 No. 50021 Rodney, appearing courtesy of 50021 Owners Ltd, is another highlight of the event.

Constructed in 1968 by English Electric, Rodney was designed for the demanding gradients of the West Coast Main Line.

After years in active service and a careful preservation effort, Rodney is once again operational.

This appearance marks the first time since November 1983 that 50021 has hauled a passenger train in North Yorkshire.

In addition to these special guests, the NYMR’s own fleet of heritage diesel locomotives will be in action, including Class 37 No. 37264, Class 47 No. 47077 North Star, Class 31 No. 31128 Charybdis, and others.

A full timetable of varied services will be operated, offering plenty of opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of classic diesel traction across the scenic 18-mile heritage railway.

Nick Simpson, Head of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “The Annual Diesel Gala is a calendar highlight, and the line-up for this year’s is shaping up to be a fantastic event.

"Welcoming locomotives like Alycidon and Rodney back to the NYMR allows us to showcase the power and rich history of British diesel engineering.

"It’s an event that brings nostalgia, excitement, and an immersive experience for visitors of all ages.”

More guest locomotive announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/dieselgala for more information and to book tickets to the Diesel Gala.