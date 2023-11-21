Get your sparkle on at Scarborough's Christmas on the Crescent event
The event will take place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, November 25 and is free entry.
In Woodend Creative Centre, there will be Christmas shopping available for vistors to make a start on their lists for the big day. There will also be a festive menu on offer in Sitwell by Eat Me Cafe, where vistors can enjoy a hot drink and a sweet treat.
For the little ones, visit Santa for storytelling in the Sitwell, kindly supported by the National Literacy Trust.
A favourite at Woodend, the Vintage Clothes Swap and Sale returns – bring along your pre-loved wares for swapping and have a rummage to find a new gem and there will also be the chance to take a look around some of the Woodend artists studios, learn about their practices and buy locally made art.
Say hello to artists Wendy Belshaw, Angela Chalmers, Eileen Heaton, Sara Nowell and Isabelle Randall.
There will also be crafts taking place so you abd your children can ake a paper star and add it to Woodend’s special woodland scene.
In Scarborough Art Gallery, also between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, November 25, visitors will be able to browse and buy handmade wares created by Space to Be participants.
As well as this, visitors will be able to to pick up stocking fillers for all the family and have a go at the tombola to win prizes!