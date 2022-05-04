Giant puppet heading to Bridlington’s south beach on Friday as part of Odyssey project

The giant puppet will start walking on Bridlington’s south beach at around 1.15pm/1.30pm on Friday.

Following the success of previous years and The Trojan Wars exhibition which attracted more than 1,000 visitors, the Odyssey’s next installment, which includes a five-metre tall puppet, will be at Bridlington on Friday (May 6).

The Odyssey project has been brought to life on film and as an audio app, featuring over 500 members of the resident and business community.

It showcases the people and voices of the Yorkshire Coast which positions The Odyssey as one of the biggest event series taking place in a coastal area. The Odyssey may have started in Greece, but it’s found its home on the Yorkshire Coast.

Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the true scale of ‘The Survivor’ as it arrived at Withernsea Beach on Friday (April 29) standing at a towering five metres tall.

Bringing to life the story of a survivor of conflict in the Trojan Wars, The Survivor started her journey washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her. She is lost, frightened and alone!

Lee Threadgold, from Animated Objects said: “We are so happy to have been involved in this project and seeing it come to life really has blown us all away. The support from locals has been incredible with many coming along to get involved in the day.

“The tale of ‘The Survivor’ is beautiful, relevant and important, which shows the kindness all people should be treated with. The rest of the performances will really help bring the stories to life, and culture to the coast. Keep an eye out for even more to come.”