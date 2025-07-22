Glaisdale pantomime group raises £1,100 for charity

Dianne Whisker, Caroline Vodden, Rob Smith and Sue Mount at the cheque presentation - Photo: David Andrews

Beggars Bridge Players, Glaisdale’s very own pantomime troupe, have donated the proceeds from this year’s production to three charities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of drama enthusiasts was founded in 1977 as the Glaisdale Amateur Players. Their first production was The Legend of Beggars Bridge, and the group adopted the play’s title as their new name—Beggars Bridge Players was born.

Nearly 50 years on, the group is still going strong—thanks not only to cast members past and present, but also to the behind-the-scenes team whose skills and support have helped keep the productions going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performers from nearby villages and Whitby have also joined over the years, a testament to the group's place at the heart of the local community.

Chair of Beggars Bridge Players, Dianne Whisker, said: “There is nothing better than seeing an audience made up of family and friends who’ve come along to join in the fun and laughter. The Players are forever grateful for their unwavering support.”

Over the years, the Players have donated proceeds from each pantomime to local causes and charities including cancer charities, the Great North Air Ambulance, and heart disease research.

This year is no exception. A total of £1,100 was raised at the production of Puss in Boots, which received rave reviews from those who attended. The money was distributed as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£500 to the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of valued friend Roger Norris

£300 to the Zambezi Trust

£300 to the Glaisdale Chapel Repair Fund

Former Beggars Bridge Players pantomime dame and Whitby auctioneer Rob Smith, who is one of the driving forces behind the Zambezi Trust, said: “I’m just massively grateful to Beggars Bridge Players.

“Recently, we’ve built a computer room at the school and this donation will help us furnish it with laptops.

“It’s all beautifully positive—providing opportunities for learning for disadvantaged children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Vodden, who received the £300 cheque for the Glaisdale Head Chapel Repair Fund, added: “We are very grateful for this generous donation from the Beggars Bridge Players, which is an encouraging step towards our fundraising target to restore our 200-year-old Methodist chapel.

“Alongside the much-needed financial support, it shows that preserving this heritage building for future generations has the enthusiastic backing of the wider community.

“We look forward to beginning the restoration work and developing the facilities as a community asset.”