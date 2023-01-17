News you can trust since 1882
Glaisdale's Robinson Institute at risk of closure unless trustees can be found

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 9:40am
The village hall, which is managed by a voluntary group of residents, is used by numerous groups from the WI to primary school children and staff.

But is now in desperate need of more volunteer trustees, a new treasurer and a new secretary.

Without these new roles, the hall is at serious risk of closure.

An open meeting has been arranged for all Glaisdale residents on Tuesday February 7, at 7.30pm, at the Institute, where it is hoped for a significant turnout and a few people to join the band of trustees.

While the trustee role is entirely voluntary, the treasurer and secretary roles attract a small paid annual honorarium.

All trustees ensure that the charitable income attracted by the village hall is spent properly.

Email outgoing Secretary Sue Thompson at [email protected] in advance of the meeting, if you would like further details around the trustee roles.