Glass artist Jo Kenny's work on display in The Meeting Place in Whitby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:26 BST
Glass artist Jo Kenny with her work at the Meeting Place in Whitby.placeholder image
Glass artist Jo Kenny with her work at the Meeting Place in Whitby.
Jo Kenny, a Whitby-based glass artist, has a display of her hand blown art glass at The Meeting Place in town.

The Meeting Place is a new bar in the old Wesley Hall, formerly a Whitby jet museum, situated in the historic cobbled area of Church Street.

Jo’s display includes pieces which received an Arts Council Award for her What Lies Beneath series.

These playful, colourful and tactile pieces are inspired by exploring rockpools along the north east coast .

Born in Yorkshire, Jo lived and worked for many years in London as a glass artist showing her work in numerous locations.

Returning home to Yorkshire in 2020, Jo regularly travels back to a glass studio near Oxford where she continues to makes her art glass and teaches glassblowing.

Visit www.artglassjo.co.uk to find out more about Jo's glass and a list of galleries where her work is currently on show.

