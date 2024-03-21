Glitz and glam as Whitby's Colebrooke Productions celebrates 10 years with black tie ball

Having opened its doors in August 2014 based out of the LP Dance Centre, Colebrooke Productions has gone on to teach many students in and around the Whitby area, offering their students chances to perform at Alton Towers, Flamingo Land and Disneyland Resort Paris, as well as training students for the industry by helping them prepare for performing arts universities across the UK.

A total of 120 invited guests gathered in the Sneaton Castle function room to a sit down dinner followed by speeches and dancing.

Josh Harrison, one of the school's longest serving teachers, led the tributes to the school and in particular thanked Principal Chris Colebrooke for creating a safe space for males to enjoy and excel at dancing as well as females.

The uptake in boys Josh said was "nothing short of fantastic” and that Chris in turn, should be proud of what he had created.

Elise Leadley, who has been a student at Colebrooke Productions since August 2014, remarked that it had been a pleasure being part of the “little school” that was in fact no longer little, having grown dramatically since she started at the age of five.

James Young also spoke about the extra family he had grown up with and that "he couldn't thank Colebrookes enough” for helping him to find his passion, in particular a new-found love for ballroom and Latin dance.

In 2021 when LP Dance Centre closed after a remarkable 25-year legacy, Chris, with the help of Kerrie Swales and Rebecca Waterfield, helped successfully transition ballroom to Colebrooke and a new lease of life was given to the age-old genre of dance.

“People love the ballroom” said Chris.

“Those who appreciate dance, will realise how special ballroom is and I am pleased it’s reaching a new generation of children at Colebrooke’s.”

In his own speech, Chris said that since 2014, five different Prime Ministers had held the top job in the UK and joked: “I hope I’ve done a better job at Colebrooke”.

The ball comes after another successful three night sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion of their annual Showcase, a tribute to their 10th birthday.

Showcase DECADE: Part 2 will be heading to Whitby Pavilion this summer and a newly confirmed one-off Christmas Show will help culminate their 10th year celebrations.

1 . Colebrooke 10th birthday 120 people attended Colebrooke 10th birthday dinner dance. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Colebrooke 10th birthday James Young delivers his speech. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Colebrooke 10th birthday James Young and Elise Leadley prepare to deliver their speeches. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Colebrooke 10th birthday Parents arrive for the black tie lol. Photo: submitted Photo Sales