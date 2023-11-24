Go West: Everything you need to know about the Scarborough Spa event
Their debut single ‘We Close Our Eyes’ was released in 1985, it reached number 4 in the UK charts and became a top 10 hit in the USA. The success of ‘We Close Our Eyes’ was followed by three other top 10 hits – ‘Call Me’, ‘Goodbye Girl’ and ‘Don’t Look Down’.
Since then, they’ve had hits with ‘True Colours’, ‘I Wanna Hear It From You’ and ‘The King Is Dead’ and iconic tune ‘The King Of Wishful Thinking’.
They head to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 25.
Doors open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm.
Support will come from Steve Brookstein.
There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.
The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.
No smoking or E-Cigerttes will be permitted inside, and a designated smoking will be available outside.