The Brit Award winning duo, Go West, will be heading to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 25.

The Brit Award winning duo, Go West, will be heading to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 25.

Their debut single ‘We Close Our Eyes’ was released in 1985, it reached number 4 in the UK charts and became a top 10 hit in the USA. The success of ‘We Close Our Eyes’ was followed by three other top 10 hits – ‘Call Me’, ‘Goodbye Girl’ and ‘Don’t Look Down’.

Since then, they’ve had hits with ‘True Colours’, ‘I Wanna Hear It From You’ and ‘The King Is Dead’ and iconic tune ‘The King Of Wishful Thinking’.

They head to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 25.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm.

Support will come from Steve Brookstein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.

No smoking or E-Cigerttes will be permitted inside, and a designated smoking will be available outside.