Goathland man surprised at family tea room with £142,000 motorhome plus a huge cash prize

Aron Calvert, alongside the BOTB prize presenters, with his new Dream Car Hymer ML-T Crossover.

Aron Calvert was surprised while working at his family tea room in Goathland with a brand new £142,000 motorhome and £50,000 in cash.

The 25-year-old was visibly shocked when BOTB’s Christian Williams walked through the door, going on to say his customers must’ve thought he was ‘insane’ while laughing from the disbelief he was feeling.

Christian walked with Aron to the car park where the Dream Car Hymer ML-T Crossover worth £142,170 was revealed.

Aaron said: “I don’t know how to put it into words really, it’s absolutely ridiculous to be honest. I never thought they would come this far up north to little old Goathland and burst into our tea room! I still can’t believe it’s really happening!

“I do photography on the side of my job, and I really wanted to explore the UK, and then eventually Europe.

“I just wanted to get out really, and before I’ve never even been able to get over the cattle grids! Hopefully I’ll have no issues anymore in the ML-T Crossover.”

Aron scooped the campervan on BOTB’s ‘spot-the-ball’ game, with the lifelong Middlesborough fan explaining his tactics when figuring out where to guess.

“It’s all in the eyes, but I always look at the player positions as well.

“Sometimes you just have to take a minute and come back and look from different perspectives, maybe by turning the light off or changing the distance between me and the picture. It all comes down to a little bit of skill, and a little bit of luck too.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition and has given away £106m-worth of prizes so far.

There was one last surprise as Christian and co-presenter Katie Knight went on to reveal the £50,000 cash prize sitting in the doorway of the campervan, with Aron lost for words and gathering the presenters in for an emotional hug.

Christian said he was only too happy to help brew up some excitement as he surprised Aron.

‘It was so surreal even for me to catch him in the middle of his working day, going about his normal life with no idea what was in store. I could tell this was something Aron was very passionate about and I’m just so pleased to know he now has the freedom to find a new path and explore the world.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of his photography one day. He seems like such a talented young man.”