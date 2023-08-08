Goathland, near Whitby, to host one of oldest shows in area - see what there is to do

Scene-setter of Goathland. which is set to host its village show on August 12.

Last year the show was blessed beautiful August sunshine – and even the Red Arrows flew by.

The hall and grounds looked amazing, providing a backdrop for the talents and produce of all residents who entered their exhibits.

There was a good variety of stalls, some new, some traditional.

These included stalls run by the schoolchildren with their new Coconut Shy which soon ran out of coconuts, so they have got loads of them this year.

There will also be displays by the Mountain Rescue team, Goathland Fire Brigade, Vintage Tractors, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Goathland Primary School, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and many more.