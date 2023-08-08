News you can trust since 1882
Goathland, near Whitby, to host one of oldest shows in area - see what there is to do

The Goathland Village Show is 81 years old this year – and it will be held again at the Village Hall on Saturday August 12.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Scene-setter of Goathland. which is set to host its village show on August 12.

Last year the show was blessed beautiful August sunshine – and even the Red Arrows flew by.

The hall and grounds looked amazing, providing a backdrop for the talents and produce of all residents who entered their exhibits.

There was a good variety of stalls, some new, some traditional.

These included stalls run by the schoolchildren with their new Coconut Shy which soon ran out of coconuts, so they have got loads of them this year.

There will also be displays by the Mountain Rescue team, Goathland Fire Brigade, Vintage Tractors, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Goathland Primary School, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and many more.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Come and enjoy one of the oldest local shows in the area where there is something for all ages.”

