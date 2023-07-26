Goathland School, near Whitby, says fond farewell to Mrs Morley after 45 years' service
Mrs Morley was presented with cards, flowers, a metal sheep and a double seat garden bench which the school hopes she and her husband will enjoy relaxing on for many years to come.
The staff, governors, parents and children all thank Mrs Morley for a long and dedicated service to the school and wish her a restful retirement.
Goathland School also said their fond farewells to year five pupil Lewis Lonsdale who is beginning a rugby scholarship at Scarborough College in September.
The older children read out individual goodbye messages and Lewis shared some memories of his time at school.
As has become the school custom, Lewis was given a card and a metal sheep as mementoes of his time at Goathland.