Gold bracelet stolen from Whitby jewellery store as police appeal to residents

Police in Whitby are appealing to anyone who may have been offered a gold bracelet.

Officers are investigating the theft which occurred at a jewellers on Flowergate in Whitby between 12.40pm and 1.10pm on Saturday 17 February 2024.

The suspect is described as white man aged late 30s to early 40s, slim build, with short cropped fair hair and approximately 5’7. He was wearing a royal blue Gillet, dark long-sleeved top, blue jeans and blue trainers and spoke with a Teesside accent.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who believes they have been offered the item for sale or knows where it is now is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.