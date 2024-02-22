Gold bracelet stolen from Whitby jewellery store as police appeal to residents
Officers are investigating the theft which occurred at a jewellers on Flowergate in Whitby between 12.40pm and 1.10pm on Saturday 17 February 2024.
The suspect is described as white man aged late 30s to early 40s, slim build, with short cropped fair hair and approximately 5’7. He was wearing a royal blue Gillet, dark long-sleeved top, blue jeans and blue trainers and spoke with a Teesside accent.
Anyone who believes they have been offered the item for sale or knows where it is now is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote reference number 12240029656.