Goldwing Light Parade raises record-breaking amount for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

This year's Goldwing Light Parade raised a staggering and record-breaking £11,237.61 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The dazzling event kicked off on Friday night with a light show near Ask Italian and continued on Saturday with the traditional bike display on West Pier and the unmissable parade along Foreshore Road and Royal Albert Drive.

Read more: 15 dazzling pictures from Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade

Organiser John Bates, 71, said: “It was brilliant, we had fantastic crowds and everyone enjoyed themselves. John Mitchell, ITV Calendar’s weatherman came along as well and he was our VIP in the parade.”

The event has been running for 11 years. John set it up in 2008 with the help of Scarborough Borough Council and since then it has become one of the town’s most loved events.

But after so many years at the helm, it’s time for a change.

“This year was my last one,” said John, “the event will still go on but it’s time for me to step aside and give someone else the chance.”

Special thanks go to anyone who supported the event. In particular, John would like to thank South Bay trader James Corrigan who helped him organise it and Scarborough Council who takes responsibility for crowd safety during the parade.

Next year the event will take place on Saturday September 12.