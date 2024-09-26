Clockwise from right: The new Good Beer Guide, Tap and Spile (Goole Maps) and the Craft Bar in Scarborough.Clockwise from right: The new Good Beer Guide, Tap and Spile (Goole Maps) and the Craft Bar in Scarborough.
Good Beer Guide 2025: here are the Scarborough town pubs which feature in the new guide

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – labelled as “the definite beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints” is now on sale – and there are plenty of boozers in the Scarborough area that feature.

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the Scarborough area pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is published on September 26, 2024 – and is available to order now here.

Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see which pubs in Scarborough town were championed in the latest guide.

Northway, Scarborough, YO11 1JH.

1. Craft Bar, Scarb.jpeg

Northway, Scarborough, YO11 1JH. Photo: Craft Bar

94 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5AZ.

2. Tap and Spile

94 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5AZ. Photo: Google Maps

161-163 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7HU.

3. North Riding Brew Pub

161-163 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7HU. Photo: Google Maps

51 Valley Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LX

4. Valley Bar

51 Valley Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LX Photo: Google Maps

