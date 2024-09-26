Good Beer Guide 2025: here are the Scarborough town pubs which feature in the new guide

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the Scarborough area pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy.
The Good Beer Guide 2025 is published on September 26, 2024 – and is available to order now here.
Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see which pubs in Scarborough town were championed in the latest guide.
